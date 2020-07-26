$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

In other news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $274,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 285,276 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,794,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.68. 855,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,223. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

