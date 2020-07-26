$13.56 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce sales of $13.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.76 billion and the lowest is $13.36 billion. HP reported sales of $14.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $54.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $55.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.27 billion to $55.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 409.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,175. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

