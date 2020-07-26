$164.84 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to report sales of $164.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.70 million and the lowest is $150.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $212.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $669.80 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $602.57 million, with estimates ranging from $531.71 million to $702.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. Bank of America raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 4,428,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $699.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

