$17.87 Million in Sales Expected for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report sales of $17.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $50.11 million. Uniqure reported sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 623.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $190.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $475.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $177.44 million, with estimates ranging from $83.78 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of QURE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 691,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Insiders have sold 40,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uniqure by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uniqure by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Uniqure by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

