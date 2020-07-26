$179.60 Million in Sales Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will announce sales of $179.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.90 million to $180.22 million. Globant reported sales of $157.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $759.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.21 million to $767.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $941.78 million, with estimates ranging from $909.70 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

GLOB traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.69. The company had a trading volume of 293,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,079. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Globant by 492.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,401 shares during the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its stake in Globant by 115.6% in the first quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 59,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

