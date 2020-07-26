$37.69 Million in Sales Expected for the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) will announce $37.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for the Rubicon Project’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the lowest is $37.38 million. the Rubicon Project reported sales of $37.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that the Rubicon Project will report full year sales of $181.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $182.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $241.70 million, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow the Rubicon Project.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. the Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.22 million.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,750. the Rubicon Project has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $639.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

