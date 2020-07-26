3,921 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 8,889,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,446,250. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

