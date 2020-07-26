$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will post sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.40 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 731,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after purchasing an additional 362,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 143,097 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DXC Technology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,037. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

