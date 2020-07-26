$405.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce $405.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.10 million and the highest is $410.70 million. Hilltop reported sales of $420.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HTH traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 722,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,917,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

