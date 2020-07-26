$415.11 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce sales of $415.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.10 million and the highest is $423.20 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $432.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 256,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $5,645,366.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,791 shares of company stock worth $13,428,654 in the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,614,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 977,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

