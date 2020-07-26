4NEW Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $14,250.53 and $13,783.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.01911760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00197403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116690 BTC.

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

