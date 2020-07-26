$558.57 Million in Sales Expected for Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to announce sales of $558.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.90 million and the lowest is $525.24 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.65 million.

IHRT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 538,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,690. Iheartmedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

