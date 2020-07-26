$69.34 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $69.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.84 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $69.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $282.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.11 million to $288.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.47 million, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $302.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 27.2% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 559,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

