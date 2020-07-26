$69.84 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $69.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $39.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $238.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $244.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $383.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.24 million to $474.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 1,138,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,427. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 996,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 181,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 634.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 86,443 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,112,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

