$7.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce $7.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.95 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $9.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $31.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.16 billion to $32.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $34.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Shares of HON traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.43. 4,347,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,244. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

