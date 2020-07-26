$94.07 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post sales of $94.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.50 million and the lowest is $76.10 million. Gogo posted sales of $213.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $545.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $623.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $728.11 million, with estimates ranging from $676.75 million to $780.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Gogo in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

GOGO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 1,571,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,982. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 22,610 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 453,184 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gogo by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.