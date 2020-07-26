AceD Market Cap Reaches $364,699.49 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, AceD has traded up 150.9% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $364,699.49 and approximately $17.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000614 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,623,594 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

