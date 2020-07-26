Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $268,009.24

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Actinium has a total market cap of $268,009.24 and $341,566.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00049614 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 22,780,600 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

