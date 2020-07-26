Adelphoi (ADL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $258.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $170,264.87 and $258.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.01901617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00196657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00117131 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

