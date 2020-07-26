Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $3,794.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00774622 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000740 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.