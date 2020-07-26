Aeron (ARN) Price Hits $0.0599 on Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $26,870.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.97 or 0.05237344 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARN is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

