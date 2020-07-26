AirSwap (AST) Reaches Market Cap of $8.76 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $8.76 million and $4.36 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.01 or 0.05274309 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00057422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031287 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

