Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Cap of $5,674.13

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $5,674.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.49 or 0.03117147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

