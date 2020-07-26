Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

