Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.569-2.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Allegion also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

NYSE ALLE opened at $101.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Allegion from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.38.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

