AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits One Day Volume of $561.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $194,836.50 and $561.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.