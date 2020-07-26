American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

