American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Earnings Results

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $252.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.