Amino Network (AMIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $148,697.52

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $148,697.52 and $29,131.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.05253763 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

