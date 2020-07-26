Analysts Anticipate GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.04). GoPro posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRO. TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

GPRO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 1,824,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,665. The company has a market capitalization of $795.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 101.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $2,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $2,380,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 579.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 488,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 417,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

