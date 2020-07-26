Analysts Anticipate H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. H & R Block reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,166. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

