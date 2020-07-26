Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.21. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,986.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonita Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $77,710 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 104.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 228,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,194. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.32. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

