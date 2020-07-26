Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

HPP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. 1,130,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,959. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

