Analysts Anticipate MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 522,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $595.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,728 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

