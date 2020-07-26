Analysts Anticipate MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will report $310.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.70 million and the highest is $323.50 million. MarineMax posted sales of $308.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

In other MarineMax news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,993 shares of company stock worth $3,478,728. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HZO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 522,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,414. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $595.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

