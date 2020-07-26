Analysts Anticipate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) to report $38.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $168.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.30 million to $171.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.04 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $221.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 375,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

