Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report sales of $126.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.72 million. Paylocity posted sales of $120.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $557.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.62 million to $559.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $623.37 million, with estimates ranging from $559.40 million to $641.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 104,440 shares of company stock worth $13,073,183 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,273 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,021,000 after acquiring an additional 98,896 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.96. 242,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,672. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.68. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

