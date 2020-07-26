Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will post $12.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported sales of $8.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $51.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $54.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.24 million, with estimates ranging from $66.82 million to $90.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $123,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 56.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 157,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,001. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

