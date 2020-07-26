Analysts Expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. DXC Technology posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,651,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,446,000 after acquiring an additional 571,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,685 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after purchasing an additional 233,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,804,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 2,027,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.36.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.