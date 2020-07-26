Analysts Expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.14). Groupon posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,415%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. Groupon had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $374.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

GRPN traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 961,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Groupon has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $459.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky bought 250,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,960 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Groupon by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,098 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,296 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441,408 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 523,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

