Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.17 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $14.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 21,846,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,340,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.