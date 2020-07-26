Analysts Expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Hershey also posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.68. 1,162,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 170.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

