Analysts Expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $918.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post sales of $918.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $829.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,409 shares in the company, valued at $165,657.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,549.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock valued at $39,981,724. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hertz Global by 82.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hertz Global by 255.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 83,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hertz Global by 82.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 1,283,827 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of HTZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 9,512,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,820,421. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $224.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

