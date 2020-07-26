Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 780,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

