Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.01. 298,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,345. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

