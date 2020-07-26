Analysts Set ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $428.67

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.67.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $16.55 on Tuesday, hitting $367.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.17. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $402.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

