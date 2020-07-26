Analysts Set Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Target Price at $44.50

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Athene stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. 666,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,395,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Athene by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,512,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,372,000 after buying an additional 749,835 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Athene by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 1,694,105 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Athene by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Athene by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,329,000 after buying an additional 955,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

