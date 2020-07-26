Analysts Set Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,782. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.