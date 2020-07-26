Analysts Set Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Target Price at $1,761.00

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,761.00.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $23.57 on Tuesday, reaching $1,797.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,769.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,703.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 40.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 160,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,546,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

