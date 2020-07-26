Analysts Set Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Target Price at $10.38

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.75. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.